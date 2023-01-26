Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.45. 348,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 691,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.