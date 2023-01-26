VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

