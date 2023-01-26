Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

