Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 195 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AGCO Trading Up 0.5 %
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.