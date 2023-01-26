Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 195 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.