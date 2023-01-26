Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.