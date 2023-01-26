Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Cigna by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cigna by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

