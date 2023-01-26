Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Republic Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Republic Services by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.