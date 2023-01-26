Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,390 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.24% of JinkoSolar worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.