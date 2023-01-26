Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 4.7 %
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.01 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.55.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.