Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 4.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.01 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

