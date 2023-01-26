Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 13,861 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Celanese worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 19.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Celanese by 19.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 91.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 172,438 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $165.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.