Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 90,183 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,183 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.