Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.08. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

