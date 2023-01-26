Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 140,428 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,428 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

