Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 22,997 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.