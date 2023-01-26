Vow (VOW) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Vow has a market cap of $133.02 million and $315,262.08 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

