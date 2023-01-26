Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.09 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $112.17 million and $5.09 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00408788 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.05 or 0.28703161 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586835 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
