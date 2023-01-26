VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

