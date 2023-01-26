Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $186.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

