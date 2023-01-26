Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $301,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.