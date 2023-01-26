Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $633,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

