Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $657,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.07% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 17.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

