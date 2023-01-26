Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $648,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEX opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

