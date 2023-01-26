Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $711,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

