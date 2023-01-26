Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

