Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after buying an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 444,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 125.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 491,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 896,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,101. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.