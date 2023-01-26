Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $237,456.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $237,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at $198,051,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,649. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.