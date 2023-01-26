Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

