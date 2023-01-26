Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

