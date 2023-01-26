WAX 1-Day Volume Hits $17.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $163.28 million and $17.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00408788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.05 or 0.28703161 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586835 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,928,136 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,338,778,725.9608836 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07069702 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $30,489,524.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.