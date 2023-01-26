Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

W opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

