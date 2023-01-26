WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

