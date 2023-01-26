WealthShield Partners LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 132,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

