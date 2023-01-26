WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 5,960 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 904,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 780,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 545,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 361,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

