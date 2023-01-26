WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $756,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

