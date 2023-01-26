Wedbush Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.88. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $456.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

