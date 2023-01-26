Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 9.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.06. 635,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,051,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.