Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $125.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $99.15 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 over the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

