Wells Fargo & Company Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $95.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. UMB Financial has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $106.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

