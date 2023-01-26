Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $22.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Bally’s Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BALY stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s
In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.