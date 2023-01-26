Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $22.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bally’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALY stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

