Wells Fargo & Company Raises PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

PENN stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

