Wells Fargo & Company Raises PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

PENN stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.