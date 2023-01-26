Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Trading Down 1.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

