WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,012 shares of company stock valued at $571,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.