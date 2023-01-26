Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,865 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.