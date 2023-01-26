Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,865 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.86.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
