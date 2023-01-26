Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 418,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Shares of COST opened at $493.06 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.51. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

