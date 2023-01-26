Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,863 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 187,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

