Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $800.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $830.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.