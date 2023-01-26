Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

