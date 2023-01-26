Western Wealth Management LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

