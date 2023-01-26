Western Wealth Management LLC Has $57.66 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $290.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

