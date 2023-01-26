Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $585.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

